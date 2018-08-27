Hue Jackson Told Gregg Williams to Stop Calling Browns Players 'Stupid' to Media

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson was not pleased defensive coordinator Gregg Williams blamed cornerback Denzel Ward's injury on the "stupid" way the rookie tackles.

"Gregg does not get to do just what he wants to do. We will work through all of that. ... We do not need to do all of that stuff in the media," Jackson said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

The comments from the head coach come after Williams pointed to Ward's tackling form as the reason he suffered back spasms during a preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"I was glad to hear [it wasn't serious], and maybe he'll finally listen to me and stop doing those stupid things the way he's trying to tackle and tackle the way I tell him to tackle and he won't get hurt," Williams said of the play.

Ward suffered the injury while attempting to tackle Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and missed the remainder of the contest after remaining on the ground in pain before heading to the locker room. Cabot noted an MRI revealed no structural damage, which was a relief for a rebuilding Browns team that used the No. 4 overall pick of the 2018 draft on the Ohio State product.

Smith pointed out HBO's Hard Knocks also captured some tension between Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley. The two had "a tense exchange" after Haley wasn't happy with Jackson's decision to rest some players during parts of training camp.

Jackson is a mere 1-31 in two seasons at the helm for the Browns, and Williams was the defensive coordinator last year during an 0-16 effort.

The defensive coordinator—who was previously suspended when he held the same position on the New Orleans Saints for his role in the Bountygate scandal that paid players for injuring opponents—has been rather outspoken during episodes of Hard Knocks as well.

While the yelling and cursing is one thing, Jackson clearly took umbrage with Williams' decision to call out a player through the media after Ward suffered an injury.