Bees are good for nature.

Beyhives? Apparently not so much.

The University of South Carolina will replace its football field Monday, days before the Gamecocks' season opener, after the field was damaged during a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert.

"We would not have done this if we believed there was a safety issue," assistant athletic director Clark Cox said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "My job and our entire ground staff's job, our No. 1 priority in everything we do, is safety and welfare of our student-athletes."

Williams-Brice Stadium hosted the On the Run II concert featuring the first couple of hip-hop Tuesday. Athletic director Ray Tanner said the school planned to potentially replace the field when Columbia was picked as a stop on the tour.

Concert promoters paid to replace the turf at the cost of between $150,000 and $200,000.

Odds are South Carolina would sacrifice its field again in a heartbeat to be graced with the presence of Beyonce and Jay-Z.

The team opens its season against Coastal Carolina on Saturday.