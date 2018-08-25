Curtis Harper Leaves Ring Before Efe Ajagba Fight Amid Reported Contract Dispute

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 25, 2018

The Premier Boxing Champions logo is seen in the ring at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, on Saturday, August 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba earned the easiest win of his career Friday night when Curtis Harper walked out of the ring when the bell rang to start the fight.

Premier Boxing Champions shared the video from the scene of Harper departing the ring:

Per Patrick Reusse of 1500 ESPN in Minnesota, Harper wanted to see the contract for the fight. Bobby Brunette of the Minnesota Boxing Commission told Harper he (Harper) had already signed the contract and it was filed, but Harper remained steadfast in his refusal to fight. 

Harper told Jordan Hardy of PremiereBoxingChampions.com he "wasn't getting paid enough" and he wanted to be shown respect. 

Ajagba was officially declared the winner by disqualification and improved his record to 6-0.

In an interview in his dressing room after the incident (h/t BoxingScene.com's Francisco A. Salazar), Harper said he "wanted to make a statement" because he felt he wasn't being paid enough to fight Ajagba.

Per Reusse, Harper could be suspended.

The 30-year-old Harper has a 13-6 career record following Friday's loss. He had won six of his previous eight fights.

Related

    Kovalev to exercise rematch clause against Alvarez

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Kovalev to exercise rematch clause against Alvarez

    Bad Left Hook
    via Bad Left Hook

    KSI and Logan Paul square up for YouTube boxing match

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    KSI and Logan Paul square up for YouTube boxing match

    Elena Cresci
    via the Guardian

    Jacobs: Golovkin Isn't Afraid of Derevyanchenko; Just Business

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Jacobs: Golovkin Isn't Afraid of Derevyanchenko; Just Business

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    George Groves: I Feel Like I'm in The Form of My Life

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    George Groves: I Feel Like I'm in The Form of My Life

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com