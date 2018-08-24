Texas G Andrew Jones Announces He Has Completed Cancer Chemotherapy, Rings Bell

Michael Thomas/Associated Press

Texas guard Andrew Jones, who was diagnosed with leukemia seven months ago, is done with cancer treatments.

Jones posted a video of himself ringing the ceremonial bell Friday, signaling the end of his chemotherapy:

Jones was averaging 13.5 points and 2.4 rebounds during his sophomore season when he was diagnosed. He made massive strides as a shooter, knocking down 46.3 percent of his shots from distance.

"It's kind of depressing because I was almost at the peak of my game," Jones said in a Players' Tribune video. "I was playing at a high level to make myself a potential draft pick ... I started to feel run down, started to feel heavy. It kind of feels like a dehydrating type of feeling, and it's like you don't wanna move, you just wanna lay there."

Jones has already begun the process of returning to the court. He was filmed dunking again in July, a signal that his return could be coming sooner rather than later. After being listed at 195 pounds last season, Jones said he's reached 160 as he attempts to put back on the weight he lost due to the cancer treatment.

"I'm starting to embrace being a cancer survivor," Jones said. "If I can inspire you just to get up in the morning and attempt to make your life better, then I've done my job, I feel good. I've faced death twice, and I'm here by the grace of God."