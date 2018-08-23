Michael Kopech Admits to Deleting Offensive Tweets from 2013

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech has acknowledged he deleted offensive tweets from his timeline and expressed remorse for his poor judgment.

Twitter user @mylittlefaith captured screenshots of the tweets in question (warning: contains offensive language):

Kopech addressed the social media posts with Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday:

"Yeah, I had to delete some stuff. Things I said that were immature and inappropriate. I used some poor language in there. Obviously, I'm trying to be looked at as a role model and the last thing I want to do is have some kid look at what I'm saying and take it the wrong way.

"It's unfortunate that I was ever at that point mentally but it's not who I am now. Yeah, I cleaned some tweets up and tried to get rid of them. But, obviously, people saw them. It's not who I am now and it's not who I want to be. It was something I did in high school, and with everything I've gone through in pro ball the last five seasons I feel like a big part of my career was maturing. Hate to see it but it's not who I am anymore."

Kopech, 22, owned up to the tweets while pointing out he was 17 years old when the posts were written.

He is the White Sox's second-ranked prospect and the No. 13 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

The tweets came to light before Kopech made his major league debut Tuesday. Even though rain forced an early exit, the right-hander had the baseball world buzzing after striking out four Minnesota Twins batters in two shutout innings.

Kopech becomes the latest MLB player to have offensive social media posts come to light this summer. Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader, Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcomb and Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner have all apologized for their previous incidents.

2018 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player Donte DiVincenzo and Buffalo Bills rookie Josh Allen have also come under fire this year for insensitive tweets.