Rex Burkhead, James White, Jeremy Hill Fantasy Outlook Post-Sony Michel's Injury

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots lost running back Sony Michel to injury again Sunday, as he left the game against the Chicago Bears on a cart, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reported.



The Patriots announced Michel, 23, was questionable to return after injuring his knee. He had 22 yards on four carries before exiting and was replaced by James White.

The former Georgia star has struggled with injuries throughout his rookie season, mostly pertaining to his knee. He missed the preseason and first week of the regular season while recovering from a procedure to drain his knee.

Since returning, he's been part of a running back rotation with White, Rex Burkhead and Jeremy Hill. Entering Sunday, he had recorded 400 yards and four touchdowns on 91 carries.

Burkhead and White will likely take a majority of the work with Michel on the sideline again.

The Patriots consistently frustrate fantasy owners with their running back usage, so there's no reliable option from a fantasy perspective. Burkhead will likely continue to get a majority of the goal-line work while White works as a pass-catching option out of the backfield.

Neither is a reliable fantasy option outside of deeper leagues.