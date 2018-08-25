2018 NFL Roster Bubble: Biggest Names Who Could Be Cut

1 of 8

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions added veteran LeGarrette Blount and rookie second-rounder Kerryon Johnson to the backfield during the offseason, which has brought Ameer Abdullah's future into question. MLive.com reporter Kyle Meinke listed the fourth-year ball-carrier as a player on the roster bubble going into training camp:

"With Theo Riddick on solid ground because of his ability in the passing game, plus one fullback expected to make the roster, there is maybe one job left in the offensive backfield. Abdullah has a serious chance to win it because of his athleticism and experience, but Zach Zenner is in play too because of his versatility on special teams."

Abdullah logged four carries for 16 yards and a touchdown against the Oakland Raiders in Week 1 of the preseason, but fumbled twice in the second outing against the New York Giants, first on a handoff from starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and then on a kickoff. It's not a good sign when ball-security issues have plagued him throughout his career.

Nonetheless, head coach Matt Patricia talked about Abdullah's overall improvement in handling the football, per the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett. Despite his strides, Blount and Johnson will likely handle early-down responsibilities while Riddick retains third-down duties.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers on Friday, he had seven carries for 30 yards, getting some run alongside the starters and playing well into the third quarter.

But with Johnson likely being brought along slowly, the 25-year-old Abdullah may not have a clear-cut role in the backfield.