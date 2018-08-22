Blue Jays' Aaron Sanchez Says He Injured Finger by Getting It Caught in Suitcase

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez has missed the last two months of the 2018 MLB season, and a suitcase is largely to blame.

The veteran right-hander revealed he suffered a bruised right index finger after it was caught in a falling suitcase.

"It got stuck in my suitcase and it started falling," he said, per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com). "It all happened in a span of about 30 seconds. I said 'Ow,' and my knuckle got super fat. I pitched that day, probably didn't help, but it was the first time I was going to pitch in front of my family as a professional and I wanted to see what I could do."

Sanchez isn't the first MLB player to be injured during an incident involving luggage.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez sprained his MCL in March after he slipped while carrying a suitcase up a flight of stairs. While playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, Jonathan Lucroy suffered a broken hand when his wife moved a suitcase that subsequently fell on his right hand. Retired utility man Jerry Hairston Jr. needed stitches after tripping over a suitcase and hitting his head on a desk.

Sanchez has gone 3-5 with a 4.52 ERA in 15 starts. In his last start—an 8-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on June 21—he exited after allowing two runs in the first inning. Two days later, the Blue Jays placed him on the disabled list with a right finger contusion.

Sanchez is working his way back to the mound. He has made three minor league rehab appearances, allowing eight earned runs in 11 innings.

According to the AP, he'll throw a side session Thursday with the goal of activating him Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Getting Sanchez back healthy is unlikely to make much of a difference for Toronto in the stretch run. At 57-69, the Jays are 30.5 games back of the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox and 19 games back in the AL wild-card race.