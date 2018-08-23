Ranking Kobe Bryant's Best 40-Point Games on His 40th Birthday

0 of 9

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

It's a milestone for the Mamba.

Kobe Bryant—slayer of defensive dragons, megastar of the Los Angeles Lakers, Hall of Famer in waiting—turned 40 years young on Thursday. Incredibly, not even three years have passed since the scoring sorcerer engineered his final 60-point NBA outburst.

Point production was second nature. He reached or cleared the 40-point plateau 135 times in his career, third-most in league history.

Unless your schedule is open for the next month, we don't have time to remember all of his eye-popping outbursts. But we can tighten the focus to cherish some of Bryant's greatest hits.

Since this is triggered by Bryant becoming a quadragenarian, we'll only focus on games where his point total landed in the 40s. We'll also limit our rankings to the eight best in honor of his first iconic number and add extra value for significance, efficiency and stakes.