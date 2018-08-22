Report: Ohio State to Announce Urban Meyer Ruling Wednesday After Investigation

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Ohio State University will reportedly announce the status of head coach Urban Meyer and findings from its investigation into the handling of domestic violence allegations against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith on Wednesday.

Eleven Warriors' update comes three weeks after OSU placed Meyer on administrative leave while the school probed its athletic department.

Ozone Communications provided further details:

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Meyer is on campus, but the writer noted no official timetable for a decision has been announced.

On Tuesday, Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch reported Meyer met with investigators "more than twice," and athletic director Gene Smith had at least two meetings.

A 20-member board is convening Wednesday to discuss the findings. School president Michael V. Drake will then make the final decision about Meyer's status and take other potential actions, per Rabinowitz.

Meyer's placement on administrative leave came after Brett McMurphy reported the Buckeyes coach knew about 2015 allegations of domestic violence from Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith, despite saying at Big Ten media days he was unaware of the situation.

The 54-year-old Ohio native released a statement that said he "followed proper reporting protocols" when he learned of the alleged domestic abuse in 2015 but "failed" when asked about it during media days.

OSU fired Smith July 23 after his ex-wife filed a civil protection order.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day has served as Ohio State's acting head coach during Meyer's absence.

The Buckeyes open the regular season Sept. 1 against Oregon State.