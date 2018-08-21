Rainbow Appears During Tigers' Moment of Silence for Aretha Franklin

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2018

The scoreboard at Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers, displays a tribute to Aretha Franklin, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Detroit. Franklin died Thursday at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Tigers hosted the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday in their first home game since Aretha Franklin died Aug. 16 at the age of 76.

Prior to the interleague showdown, the Tigers paid tribute to the Queen of Soul, who called Detroit home, with a moment of silence that featured her image as well as the words "Respect" and "Forever Our Queen" on the videoboard.

Fittingly, a rainbow appeared over Comerica Park at that moment:

Last week, the Tigers honored Franklin by using titles of her songs in their game notes:

Respect, indeed.

