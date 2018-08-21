Week 3 NFL Preseason Odds: Betting Lines, Game Trends and Analysis

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are surprisingly coming off a rare loss in the preseason after seeing their five-game winning streak end last week with a 19-17 setback to the Buffalo Bills.

But the Browns (1-1) are listed as three-point home favorites on the Week 3 NFL preseason odds for Thursday versus the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (0-2) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark in a nationally televised matchup.

Cleveland's quarterback battle is still up in the air between veteran Tyrod Taylor and rookie Baker Mayfield, which is one of the main reasons the team is favored. Taylor and top overall pick Mayfield will likely continue to see a lot of playing time in an effort to determine who the regular-season starter will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 9.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia simply wants to be healthy heading into the NFL season opener on September 6, with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles both in recovery mode. Wentz is coming back from a torn ACL while Foles is battling a shoulder injury. Foles is expected to play at least one half, though, followed by Nate Sudfeld.

There are six more games set for Friday's NFL preseason slate, and once again most of the home teams are favored. The exception is the Carolina Panthers (2-0) hosting the New England Patriots (2-0) in what is mostly a pick'em game between the two unbeaten teams.

Tom Brady played the first half for the Patriots in a 37-20 rout of the Eagles last week, and he expects to see even more snaps versus the Panthers. It is worth noting that New England head coach Bill Belichick is just 9-8 straight up with the team in Week 3 of the preseason.

The biggest favorites on the betting board this week are the Oakland Raiders (1-1), sitting as seven-point home chalk against the Green Bay Packers (2-0). The Raiders will close out Friday night's action following a 19-15 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week. Oakland wide receiver Jordy Nelson will face his former team for the first time, and head coach Jon Gruden will look to improve upon his 31-17 SU mark in the preseason between his two stints with the Raiders.

The Packers blew out the Pittsburgh Steelers 51-34 last week, but head coach Mike McCarthy might not play some of his key starters here, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

