Predicting College Football’s 2018-19 Bowl Games

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29): Miami vs. Penn State

The only thing that would make this Dec. 29th New Year's Six game more of a confusing misnomer is if it were a battle between the top squads from the 10-team Big 12 and the 14-team Big Ten. Rather, it's an at-large showdown that will likely pit the top non-playoff team from the ACC (which has no other New Year's Six tie-ins this year) against the second-best available team from the Big Ten (since the Rose Bowl gets the best one).

Given those parameters, it's looking like Miami against Penn State for the first time since the Hurricanes steamrolled the Nittany Lions way back in the opener of the 2001 season. They've only played twice since 1992, but this would feel like a throwback game since at least one of these teams was a legitimate title contender basically every year between 1981-2005. Both should be in that conversation this year.

Allstate Sugar Bowl (Jan. 1): Oklahoma vs. Auburn

These two teams met in the Sugar Bowl two years ago, but that wouldn't preclude them from playing each other again if they are the top non-playoff teams from the Big 12 and SEC. And this would arguably be the best non-playoff game.

Oklahoma is the clear favorite in the Big 12. That isn't to say there aren't any other good teams in the league, as West Virginia, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State are all candidates to win as well. But the Sooners should be a cut above, winning the conference for a fourth straight year. Unless they go undefeated, though, they likely won't finish in the top four.

Auburn, on the other hand, isn't expected to win the SEC. If Alabama and Georgia both do what they should, the Tigers won't even be the second-best team in the conference. But at No. 9 in the preseason AP Top 25, we're talking about an excellent third-best squad that would take this spot if the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs both lock up playoff berths.

Rose Bowl (Jan. 1): Washington vs. Wisconsin

Here's where the CFP trickle-down effect really begins. All other things being equal, if Washington gets into the playoff instead of Ohio State, the Rose Bowl would become Ohio State vs. USC. That slight shift in the scales could potentially change every game involving either the Big Ten or Pac-12. We saw it last year in the Big Ten and SEC with the Alabama vs. Ohio State debate for the final spot.

But no matter what, this should be one heck of a fun game. It's kind of hard to expect anything less when pairing the top available teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12.

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl (Jan. 1): Boise State vs. Notre Dame

Will the Broncos be good enough to finish in the CFP Top 16 and ahead of whoever wins the AAC? Whether it's Boise State, UCF, Florida Atlantic or some other 13-0 team, this bowl is most likely to feature the top Group of Five team, desperate to prove it deserved more representation in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Considering the Sugar and Rose Bowls will be grabbing the top available team from four of the five Power Five conferences, that Group of Five champion will likely be facing either the ACC runner-up, the third-best team out of the Big Ten or Notre Dame—provided the Fighting Irish can find 10 or more wins on their treacherous schedule. Five of Notre Dame's opponents open the season in the AP Top 20, and nine are projected bowl teams.