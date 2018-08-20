Teddy Bridgewater Trade Rumors: Jets Would Need 'Significant Deal' to Move QB

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2018

New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) scrambles during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Landover, Md. The Redskins won 15-13. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

While there has been speculation about a trade involving New York Jets quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained why a move is unlikely:

Rapoport noted that the Jets are "open to trading him," but he also said "it would take a significant deal" to move Bridgewater.

Perhaps the most notable factor is that no team is looking to trade for a starting quarterback and that the Jets see Bridgewater as a backup.

The 25-year-old signed with the Jets this offseason in an effort to rebuild his stock after missing most of the past two seasons with a knee injury. He played one game last year, throwing just two passes off the bench.

He has looked like his old self so far in the preseason, going 17-of-23 for 212 passing yards and two touchdown passes in two games.

However, the Jets have already drafted their quarterback of the future in Sam Darnold and have a valuable placeholder in Josh McCown. Even if Bridgewater plays well, the Jets will likely turn to the rookie taken with the No. 3 overall pick before too long.

Still, Bridgewater has a chance to earn the starting job for the Jets in Week 1 and hold it at least until Darnold is ready. By then, he can impress another team enough to earn a contract in the offseason.

If no team is blowing New York away with an offer, there is no reason to deal him.

