Lance Stephenson Explains Why He Blew in Ear of Lakers Teammate LeBron James

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 29: Lance Stephenson #1 of the Indiana Pacers reacts to a called foul while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 29, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Lance Stephenson finally spoke out on his infamous decision to blow in LeBron James' ear during a 2014 playoff contest between the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers, revealing that he was trying to get in James' head. 

"I was really trying to get [James] mad," Stephenson acknowledged in a video for The Score. "Really trying to win the game, trying to get him unfocused. I would try anything."

Whether it worked is questionable. The Pacers won that contest, 93-90, forcing a Game 6 in the Eastern Conference Finals that year. James only managed seven points and four assists after getting into foul trouble.

He had the last laugh, however, as the Heat eliminated the Pacers in Game 6. And Stephenson—who is now teammates with James in Los Angeles—is still trying to wrap his head around his strange version of mind games.

"I don't regret it," he said, "but sometimes I look at it like, 'Why did I do that? What made me do that?'"

