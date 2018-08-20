Ohio State Trustees Will Meet Wednesday to Decide the Fate of Urban Meyer

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

File-This July 24, 2018, file photo shows Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer speaking at the Big Ten Conference NCAA college football Media Days in Chicago. The Big Ten East has been called the toughest division in college football, and that’s expected to be the case again this season even with the uncertainty surrounding Meyer and his defending conference champion Ohio State Buckeyes. (AP Photo/Annie Rice, File)
Annie Rice/Associated Press

Ohio State may provide resolution to the situation involving head football coach Urban Meyer this week.

Ohio State announced its board of trustees will meet Wednesday to determine any potential discipline for Meyer, according to Lucas Sullivan of the Columbus Dispatch.

The school announced on Aug. 2 it had formed an independent group to oversee the investigation into Meyer. 

That came one day after Meyer was placed on administrative leave following a report suggesting he was aware of domestic violence allegations against former Ohio State wide receivers coach Zach Smith. 

Smith was fired on July 23, three days after Stadium Network's Brett McMurphy reported on Facebook that Smith's ex-wife, Courtney Smith, filed a civil protection order against him.

Meyer told reporters during Big Ten media days on July 24 he knew nothing about domestic violence allegations made against Smith.

On Aug. 1, McMurphy reported Courtney Smith provided him with text messages indicating "Meyer and a number of Ohio State assistant coaches were aware of Smith’s domestic violence issues for several years."

Sullivan noted the likely recommendation from the board for Meyer's punishment will be some sort of suspension, but Ohio State president Michael V. Drake will have final say on the decision.

Related

    Ohio State Favored to Win B1G Championship

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Ohio State Favored to Win B1G Championship

    OddsShark.com
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Suspension Likely Recommendation for Meyer

    Ohio State Football logo
    Ohio State Football

    Report: Suspension Likely Recommendation for Meyer

    Lucas Sullivan
    via The Columbus Dispatch

    Gophers Opt for True Frosh Walk-On at QB

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Gophers Opt for True Frosh Walk-On at QB

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Louisville TEs Coach Placed on Leave After DUI Arrest

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Louisville TEs Coach Placed on Leave After DUI Arrest

    Wdrb
    via Wdrb