Dodgers' Zac Rosscup Strikes out the Side on 9 Pitches for Immaculate Inning

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Zac Rosscup calls for a new ball after giving up a two-run home run to Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

There wasn't much pressure on Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Zac Rosscup when he entered the ninth inning of his team's 12-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, but he still delivered in a big way.

Rosscup threw a mere nine pitches and registered strikeouts of Kyle Seager, Ryon Healy and Cameron Maybin for an "immaculate" inning:

According to Dodger Insider, the performance marked the 93rd immaculate inning in Major League Baseball history and the first for Los Angeles since Kenley Jansen did so in 2017. 

Rosscup entered Sunday's contest with relatively ugly numbers across the board (7.94 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and seven strikeouts in 5.2 innings), but the small sample size and the head-turning performance suggest the southpaw could be headed in the right direction.

