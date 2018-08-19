Robert Wickens' Car Flies into Fence During Crash; Helicoptered to Hospital

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens had to be taken to a hospital by helicopter after a crash during Sunday's ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway.

Per NBC Sports' Jerry Bonkowski, Wickens and Ryan Hunter-Reay touched wheels coming out of a turn, and Wickens' car went up the fence and spun around in midair against the wall.

James Hinchcliffe collided with Wickens' car after it settled on the ground. Safety crews got Wickens out of his vehicle before moving him to the paddock area, where he was helicoptered to a local hospital.

Curt Cavin, IndyCar vice president of communications, told NBC Sports Wickens was "awake and alert" at the medical tent before being transported to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital for further evaluation.

Per ESPN.com, drivers were allowed to get out of their cars and the race is expected to be delayed for at least one hour as workers attempt to clear off debris from the track and repair the fence.

"I'm OK; just thinking about Robert," Hunter-Reay told NBCSN after the accident. "It's unfortunate, but I just hope Robert is OK. I started pulling ahead, and once we got to [Turn] 2 ... I thought I had got past him."

Takuma Sato and Pietro Fittipaldi were also involved in the accident, though Bonkowski noted they appeared to be uninjured, along with Hunter-Reay. Hinchcliffe appeared to be favoring his wrists while walking to a safety vehicle.

Wickens, 29, is in his first season on the IndyCar circuit. He entered Sunday ranked sixth in the standings with 380 points.