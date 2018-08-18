Cowboys News: David Irving Defends Marijuana Usage, Blasts NFL's Rules

Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving made his stance on the NFL's policy on marijuana clear in a profanity-filled rant on Instagram Friday.

After posting a picture of himself on the social media site, Irving responded to a fan's comment that called him a "druggie" with this statement, via the Dallas Morning News:

"check this , y'all wanna judge n say what's right or wrong. These guys prescribe me Xanax bars , ambient , and painkillers , some of us , like myself have been smoking weed since 12. Never been in trouble w the law. Always had a 3.0 or higher too. It's natural , I'd much rather smoke weed than take all that lab made [expletive]. You [expletive] talk so much [expletive] as if I'm on heroin. You probably got a blunt in your mouth right now. So stfu. The nfl laws on weed are [expletive] n we all know it. I'm from Cali. I've had my medical card. It's nothing wrong with it. Also. Every game you seen me play in , I was medicated. I don't see you or any of my coaches or previous coaches complaining about my play."

The Cowboys announced in June that Irving was suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

It marked the second consecutive season Irving received a suspension. He also missed the first four games in 2017 for a violation of the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

After returning last season, Irving had a breakout season. The 25-year-old recorded a career-high seven sacks in just eight games. He missed the final four games because of a concussion suffered in Week 13 against Washington.

The Cowboys will open the 2018 season Sept. 9 against the Carolina Panthers. Irving is eligible to return for their Week 5 game against the Houston Texans.