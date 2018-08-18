Kendall Wright Ordered to Pay Nearly $400,000 in Fantex Suit

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Kendall Wright was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 after Fantex, a company that sells stocks in professional athletes, filed a successful lawsuit alleging Wright failed to pay after he agreed to a contract of $3.1 million for 10 percent of his future earnings.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported the judge in the case, which started in January, ruled Wright must pay Fantex $386,055.83 to cover damages and lawyers' fees.

The company previously told TMZ Sports the NFL wideout stopped making payments in March 2017 when he signed with the Chicago Bears and had "basically blown them off" when attempts to make contact were made.

Wright posted 94 catches for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns in 2013, but he has otherwise struggled to live up to expectations since the Tennessee Titans selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. He hasn't caught more than 59 passes in any year since that breakout campaign.

The 28-year-old Texas native has made $17.6 million across six pro seasons, per Spotrac. He signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Vikings for the 2018 season.

In June, Wright said Minnesota's offensive scheme allowed him to showcase his versatility.

"I would rather do that than stay in one spot all of the time," he told reporters. "If you stay in one spot all of the time, everybody will know what you're doing, so us being able to move around to different spots helps everybody. You can put anybody in a different position and run different routes instead of running the same things from the slot."

He's spent training camp and the preseason competing with several receivers, including Tavarres King and Stacy Coley, for a roster spot behind Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs and Laquon Treadwell.