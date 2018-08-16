Mets Set Franchise Record Scoring 24 Runs in Win vs. Phillies

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2018

New York Mets' Jose Bautista, center, high-fives Wilmer Flores after Bautista hit a grand slam during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)
Tom Mihalek/Associated Press

The New York Mets provided some momentary joy for their fans Thursday in what has otherwise been a disastrous 2018 season.

The Mets dropped a franchise-record 24 runs in a win over the Philadelphia PhilliesJose Bautista was the standout performer, going 3-for-4 with seven RBI, with his run-scoring double in the ninth capping off the offensive outburst.

Kevin Plawecki was also 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Starting pitcher Corey Oswalt was the only member of New York's starting lineup to go hitless. Six Mets players had multi-hit games.

To their credit, the Phillies took the heavy defeat in stride:

Philadelphia trailed 15-4 entering the seventh inning when it decided to bring on utility man Roman Quinn to pitch. Michael Conforto deposited Quinn's second pitch over the right-field fence:

Quinn allowed seven runs over 1.2 innings before Scott Kingery replaced him in the eighth.

Charitably speaking, one could describe Kingery as a finesse pitcher in that none of his pitches was fast enough to get picked up on the radar gun in the stadium. Kingery's velocity is completely absent in MLB.com's play-by-play breakdown.

The Phillies don't have any time to wallow in their lopsided loss. First pitch for the second half of Thursday's doubleheader is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Related

    Urena Suspended 6 Games for Beaning Acuna

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Urena Suspended 6 Games for Beaning Acuna

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Puig Suspended 2 Games for Brawl

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Puig Suspended 2 Games for Brawl

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Idea of Jacob deGrom's Teammates Costing Him Cy Young is Silly

    New York Mets logo
    New York Mets

    Idea of Jacob deGrom's Teammates Costing Him Cy Young is Silly

    Matt Snyder
    via CBSSports.com

    EA Sports May Bring MVP Baseball Back to Life

    MLB logo
    MLB

    EA Sports May Bring MVP Baseball Back to Life

    Cam Lewis
    via BlueJaysNation