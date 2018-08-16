Week 2 NFL Preseason Odds: Saturday Games Betting Lines, Trends and Analysis

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have been competitive since Mike Zimmer took over as their head coach in 2014.

Not only have the Vikings (1-0) gone an impressive 39-25 in the regular season with two NFC North titles in four years under Zimmer, they have also accumulated an outstanding 15-3 straight up mark in the preseason heading into Saturday's matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1).

Against the spread during that stretch, Minnesota has also gone a remarkable 13-5, according to the OddsShark NFL Database.

However, it is also worth noting that the Vikings have failed to cover three of their past four preseason games, losing two of them SU, and they are 4.5-point betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark against Jacksonville. Last Saturday was not one of them, as Minnesota outscored the Denver Broncos 42-28 in a shootout, closing as a one-point road favorite in the preseason opener for both teams.

The Jaguars fell to the New Orleans Saints 24-20 in their opener as two-point home favorites despite a solid showing from starting quarterback Blake Bortles, who completed 6-of-9 passes for 53 yards and had a two-yard touchdown run to open the scoring.

Jacksonville later suspended cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler for one week. Fowler was involved in an altercation with Yannick Ngakoue, while Ramsey launched a Twitter attack on the local press covering the team.

Ramsey made further news earlier this week by criticizing many of the league's quarterbacks in an article published recently in GQ magazine. However, Minnesota's Kirk Cousins was not one of them, as Ramsey praised him.

Six more games are on Saturday's NFL preseason slate, with the home teams favored in all of them at sportsbooks. The Vikings are the biggest favorites followed by the Broncos (0-1) hosting the Chicago Bears (0-2) in a battle of winless teams.

Denver is a three-point home favorite and has to figure out who will back up starting quarterback Case Keenum. Former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch has been a huge disappointment and was demoted to third-string duties behind last year's seventh-round pick Chad Kelly.

Saturday's preseason action ends with the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) facing the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) as three-point home favorites. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has experienced only one losing preseason with the team back in 2010, his very first year there. Carroll is 22-11 SU overall with the Seahawks, including 4-0 last preseason.

For more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news check out the OddsShark podcast with Jon Campbell and Andrew Avery. Subscribe on iTunes or listen to it at OddsShark.libsyn.com.