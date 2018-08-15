Mets Broadcaster Keith Hernandez Defends Jose Urena Beaning Ronald Acuna Jr.

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins plunked Ronald Acuna Jr. on Wednesday after the Atlanta Braves star rookie hit four home runs in the first three games of their series.

Many thought it was in poor taste.

Not New York Mets broadcaster Keith Hernandez.

"They're killing you. You've lost three games. He's hit three home runs. You gotta hit him," Hernandez said on the Mets broadcast, per Mark Townsend of Yahoo Sports.

"I'm sorry. People are not going to like that. You gotta hit him, or at least knock him down. I mean seriously knock him down if you don't hit him. You never throw at anybody's head or neck. You hit him in the back or hit him in the fanny."

Acuna had hit home runs in five straight games, a streak that technically will continue because his only at-bat of the game was a hit-by-pitch.

Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Urena drilled Acuna on his first pitch, leading benches to clear. The 97.5 mph fastball hit Acuna in the left elbow, causing him to topple to the ground.

He later left the game with an elbow injury.