Fantasy Football 2018: Creative Team Names to Bring Excitement to Your League

Nobody can win their Fantasy Football league every year. No matter how much research you do and how accurate your assessments are, injuries and bad luck will have an impact sooner or later.

Those seasons are disappointing, but at least you can come up with memorable team names.

Why is that important? When you struggle to reach .500 during the season or fall significantly below that level, a clever name can win you points in the eyes of your fellow league members because they will respect your sense of humor, coolness and overall intelligence.

Keep telling yourself that, and you may actually end up believing it.

Here's a look at a series of team names that you can use to increase the enjoyment level while playing Fantasy Football.

Fantasy Football Team Names

My Fair Brady

Why not start with Tom Brady, who is widely recognized as the top quarterback in NFL history and still shows no signs of hanging up his shoulder pads. We go with the old Broadway classic and add the future Hall of Famer to it.

The Real Slim Brady

This one makes sense as well and adds a degree of cleverness. One of the reasons for Brady's longevity is the attention he pays to conditioning and staying in shape. He clearly is successful in that area, and coupling his name with the Eminem character makes for a memorable Fantasy Football team name.

More Than A Thielen

Adam Thielen came into his own as one of the top receivers in the game in 2017 as he caught 91 passes for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns last year for the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings. He played a key role as Mike Zimmer's team played consistently until it reached the NFC title game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Let's give Thielen his due by naming a fantasy football team after him.

From Wentz He Came

If we are going to honor the Patriots and the Vikings, we have to honor the Super Bowl champion Eagles. While Carson Wentz suffered a brutal ACL injury in December and had to give way to Nick Foles for the playoff run, the Eagles would not have been the dominant team they were without the starter. Look for Wentz to return to action this season, possibly starting in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eifert Tower

Tyler Eifert is one of the most dangerous tight ends in the league when he is healthy. He played just two games last year due to injury, and he has been injury-prone in three of five seasons. However, when he was healthy in 2015, he caught 52 passes for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns and was a difference-maker for the Cincinnati Bengals. He's also a 6'6", 255-pound tight end with a huge reach, so the Eifert Tower is an appropriate name.

Le'Veon a Prayer

OK, you may have seen this one before, but it's a classic and deserves to be used every year—or at least until Le'Veon Bell is no longer a dominant running back. We don't see that happening any time soon, as Bell is the best running back in the NFL. He may be in the midst of a holdout, but the prediction is that Bell will report before the start of the season, and he will have at least 2,000 rushing and receiving yards this season. Combining Bell's first name with the classic Bon Jovi song is a clear winner.

The Book of Eli

Eli Manning is nearing the end of a classic career, and while his recent seasons have not been sensational, Manning has two Super Bowls to his credit and he will be a legitimate Hall of Fame candidate in several years. This name is perfect for fans of the Giants quarterback and the Denzel Washington film.

Aaron It Out

Aaron Rodgers may have the best arm in the NFL, and he has proved himself many times over. Rodgers has won two NFL MVP awards and has been to six Pro Bowls. When Rodgers gets time from his offensive line, his skills are on full dispaly. So, naming your team "Aaron It Out" makes perfect Fantasy Football sense.

Zeke and Destroy

We declared Bell as the best running back in football, but we recognize that others may have a different opinion. Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys has been spectacular since coming into the league in 2016. Elliott can get the job done as a runner and a receiver, and he can destroy opponents on an every-game basis.