Yasiel Puig, Nick Hundley Ejected as Dodgers, Giants Fight

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 15, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, shoves San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley, left, as they argue while relief pitcher Tony Watson, below, runs in and home plate umpire Eric Cooper gets between them during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig and San Francisco Giants catcher Nick Hundley were ejected from Tuesday night's game following a physical altercation in the bottom of the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium.

It started when Puig slapped at his bat in frustration after fouling off a pitch—which seemed to irk Hundley. Hundley then apparently had some choice words for Puig before the two exchanged shoves as the benches cleared.

Buster Posey, who started the game at first base, replaced Hundley behind home plate, and Brandon Belt took over at first. Austin Barnes finished Puig's at bat, and Joc Pederson entered the game in left field in the top of the eighth, with Matt Kemp moving from left to right.

Puig and Hundley will be subject to discipline from Major League Baseball in the form of fines and suspensions once the incident is reviewed.

Related

    Updated MLB Award Predictions 🔮

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Updated MLB Award Predictions 🔮

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    deGrom Has Made Pitcher Wins MLB's Dumbest Stat

    MLB logo
    MLB

    deGrom Has Made Pitcher Wins MLB's Dumbest Stat

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Paxton Suffers Arm Injury on Line Drive

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Paxton Suffers Arm Injury on Line Drive

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    A's Complete Best 50-Game Stretch Since 2005

    MLB logo
    MLB

    A's Complete Best 50-Game Stretch Since 2005

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area