Ronald Acuna Jr. Becomes Youngest Player Ever to Homer in 5 Straight Games

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Atlanta Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. is on fire.

He drilled a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins. According to Yahoo Sports MLB, Acuna became the youngest player in Major League Baseball history to homer in five straight games.

Tuesday's blast comes after the 20-year-old turned heads in Monday's doubleheader with leadoff bombs in both contests.

ESPN.com noted Acuna became the youngest player in the live ball era (since 1920) to go deep in four straight contests after Monday's two wins.

The Braves are in first place in the National League East and a game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies. If Acuna continues to spot his team an early lead with his power, it will be difficult for the Phillies to make up even the narrow deficit heading into the stretch run.