Nick Kyrgios Forgets to Bring Shoes for Match at Western and Southern Open

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios had a slight footwear mishap prior to his first match at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

After walking on the court for his first-round matchup against Denis Kudla, Kyrgios realized he forgot to pack tennis shoes in his bag when he came out of the locker room:

The slip-up resulted in a brief delay, although the 15th-seeded Australian was able to procure the appropriate kicks before proceeding with play as scheduled.

Kyrgios, who was coming off a first-round loss at the Rogers Cup, defeated Kudla 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-6(9) to set up a second-round date with Borna Coric.