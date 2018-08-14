Maryland Accepts Legal, Moral Responsibility for Role in Jordan McNair's Death

G Fiume/Getty Images

University of Maryland president Wallace Loh said Tuesday the school informed the parents of offensive lineman Jordan McNair it "accepts legal and moral responsibility" for the mistakes that led to his June 13 death two weeks after being hospitalized following an offseason team workout.

Loh and athletic director Damon Evans held a press conference after meeting with the family.

"The university accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on that fateful day of May 29th," the UMD president told reporters.

He added: "They basically misdiagnosed the situation. No vital signs were taken. Other safeguarding actions were not taken. For me, that's enough for me to say I need to come to personally apologize [to Jordan McNair's family]."

"Jordan did not receive appropriate medical care and mistakes were made by our athletic training personnel," Evans said.

The lawyer of McNair's parents released a statement following the press conference, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic:

In July, Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun reported McNair suffered a heat stroke during the workout. The effects eventually led to his death, based on information provided by the family after it launched a foundation in his honor.

Loh also addressed an ESPN report focused on the alleged "toxic coaching culture" created by Terrapins head football coach DJ Durkin, who was placed on administrative leave last week.

He called the allegations by several ESPN sources "unacceptable" and "inappropriate" and said the school must "address it."

ESPN reported, Durkin created a "coaching environment based on fear and intimidation" and a tenure that's featured "extreme verbal abuse of players."

Evans announced strength coach Rick Court, who was also featured prominently in the report for his controversial motivation tactics, has been removed from the staff. Court released a statement on Twitter:

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported the sides reached a "financial settlement" after Court resigned Monday. Thamel provided additional details:

Loh said Durkin deserves "due process" while reviewing the allegations.