B/R Live to Stream Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson in $9M Match-Play Showdown

Bleacher Report will be at the forefront of the $9 million match-play event between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson to be held Thanksgiving weekend, with live pay-per-view coverage available on B/R Live and DirectTV.

Unprecedented access leading up to and during the competition will be distributed on Bleacher Report and its wildly popular House of Highlights, along with HBO Sports and its groundbreaking 24/7 reality franchise. TNT will also televise programming with select content from the event in the weeks following the competition.

The 42-year-old Woods is a 14-time major champion who is in the midst of a remarkable comeback after overcoming multiple back surgeries.

This season, Tiger has six top-10 finishes and four top-five results to his credit. That includes a second-place finish in the PGA Championship last weekend, where he was only two shots behind winner Brooks Koepka.

The 48-year-old Mickelson is a five-time major winner, who is just a U.S. Open win short of the career Grand Slam. Mickelson has also finished second at a major 11 times during his career.

Lefty has six top-10 results and five top-fives this season, and he won the WGC-Mexico Championship in March.

Jim Furyk figures to consider both Woods and Mickelson as captain's picks for the upcoming Ryder Cup.

When asked about the long-anticipated one-on-one event against Woods in June, Mickelson discussed the $9 million pot, saying, "It's a ridiculous amount of money. No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone," per Golf.com's Alan Shipnuck.

Fittingly, the high-stakes contest will feature two of the winningest and wealthiest golfers in the history of the sport.

On Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes in the world for 2018, Woods ranked 16th with $43.3 million in earnings, and Mickelson was 22nd at $41.3 million. That placed them first and second, respectively, among all golfers.

Based on the result of their match-play battle, Mickelson could close the gap or even pull ahead of his rival in 2018 earnings as a point of pride.

B/R Live is a livestreaming service that launched this year. Thousands of sporting events are available on B/R Live, and Tiger vs. Phil is among the biggest to date.

In addition to the golf spectacular, B/R Live airs the UEFA Champions League. Beginning in the 2018-19 NBA regular season, subscribers also will have direct access to watch all NBA League Pass games, including partial NBA games at a reduced price.

