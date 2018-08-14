Todd Bowles on Terrelle Pryor's Injury Comments: 'Should Keep His Mouth Shut'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles lashed out at Terrelle Pryor after the wide receiver revealed Monday he suffered a broken ankle during an offseason workout in May.

"I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me," Bowles told reporters Tuesday.

Pryor and the Jets had previously said it was an insignificant ankle injury.

"We're progressing very well," the wideout said in June. "It was a minor injury like everyone has been saying. Hopefully we can get back on pace pretty fast. We're headed toward that direction."

Pryor, 29, signed with the Jets in March after a disappointing 2017 season with the Washington Redskins. He tallied just 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown across nine appearances. His season came to a premature end in November because of a separate ankle injury.

The Ohio State product's down year came after his breakout campaign as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He made 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores.

Now the former quarterback is looking to prove he's healthy so he can earn a spot on the Jets' depth chart behind Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse.

Pryor has returned to practice but noted in his comments Monday he won't play in the team's second preseason game against Washington on Thursday night.

His next chance to get into a game will come Aug. 24 when the Jets battle the rival New York Giants.