Todd Bowles on Terrelle Pryor's Injury Comments: 'Should Keep His Mouth Shut'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles talks to reporters after practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles lashed out at Terrelle Pryor after the wide receiver revealed Monday he suffered a broken ankle during an offseason workout in May.

"I feel he should keep his mouth shut and leave the injuries to me," Bowles told reporters Tuesday.

Pryor and the Jets had previously said it was an insignificant ankle injury.

"We're progressing very well," the wideout said in June. "It was a minor injury like everyone has been saying. Hopefully we can get back on pace pretty fast. We're headed toward that direction."

Pryor, 29, signed with the Jets in March after a disappointing 2017 season with the Washington Redskins. He tallied just 20 catches for 240 yards and one touchdown across nine appearances. His season came to a premature end in November because of a separate ankle injury.

The Ohio State product's down year came after his breakout campaign as a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2016. He made 77 receptions for 1,007 yards and four scores.

Now the former quarterback is looking to prove he's healthy so he can earn a spot on the Jets' depth chart behind Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jermaine Kearse.

Pryor has returned to practice but noted in his comments Monday he won't play in the team's second preseason game against Washington on Thursday night.

His next chance to get into a game will come Aug. 24 when the Jets battle the rival New York Giants.

Related

    Report: RB Penny Out 3-4 Weeks with Broken Finger

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: RB Penny Out 3-4 Weeks with Broken Finger

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Darnold Impressive in Final Prep for Likely Start at Redskins

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Darnold Impressive in Final Prep for Likely Start at Redskins

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com

    Best Moments from Episode 2 of 'Hard Knocks'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Moments from Episode 2 of 'Hard Knocks'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Hue to Callaway: 'I'm Gonna Have Your Ass' If Lying

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Hue to Callaway: 'I'm Gonna Have Your Ass' If Lying

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report