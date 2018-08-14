This Paralyzed Race Car Driver Is Tearing It Up on the Tracks

How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide Get Weird at the World Alternative Games 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' HBD TB12! 🎉 #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL This Racetrack Brings Mario Kart to Real Life Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game Right Arrow Icon

The world's only quadriplegic female race car driver is tearing up the track. Nathalie McGloin was paralyzed from the chest down in a car accident at the age of 16. In 2015, she became the first woman with a spinal injury to receive a racing license in the UK.

McGloin drives a Porsche with customized controls that let her brake and accelerate with only her hands. The 35-year-old has multiple Top 10 Porsche Club Championship finishes and hopes to compete in wheelchair events at the Paralympics at Tokyo 2020. Off the track, McGloin focuses on her charity, Spinal Track, which introduces drivers with disabilities to competitive racing.

For more on Nathalie, watch the video above or check out her website.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.



Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.



