Fantasy Football 2018 Mock Draft: Complete Updated Predictions
A great way to jump back into fantasy football is with an early-preseason mock draft. If you haven't been keeping up on offseason activity in great detail, this exercise allows you to test potential strategies and get an overall feel for how drafts may shake out, at least in the early rounds.
Do not construct strict draft plans based on what you see in mocks. Your drafts can and will look different with more than a few curveballs thrown in along the way. The mock draft in this article opens with a moderately surprising first overall pick, which then causes a domino effect for the next five picks. That can be a positive or negative, depending on who you expect to be there. But either way, you have to react accordingly.
The best advice is to try mocking yourself from different spots in the draft. If you open your draft with Saquon Barkley at No. 7 overall, see if your team ends up taking another RB in the second round versus what it looks like if you take a WR. Take one of the top TEs in the third round, and find out if it causes a serious weakness at another position. Take yourself out of a comfort zone and see how you adjust.
This mock draft is a 12-team, points-per-reception (PPR) format with a starting lineup of 1 QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, 1 TE, 1 FLEX (RB/WR/TE), 1 K and 1 D. I used the draft simulator at FantasyPros to create it. I picked from the No. 9 spot, and the auto-generated teams around mine were compiled by using the expert consensus rankings and composite average draft position.
In addition to analyzing each round, I’ll take you inside the strategy and process for each of my personal picks.
Round 1
1. WR Antonio Brown, PIT
2. RB Le'Veon Bell, PIT
3. RB David Johnson, ARI
4. RB Todd Gurley, LAR
5. RB Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
6. RB Alvin Kamara, NO
7. RB Saquon Barkley, NYG
8. WR DeAndre Hopkins, HOU
9. RB Kareem Hunt, KC
10. WR Odell Beckham Jr., NYG
11. RB Melvin Gordon, LAC
12. RB Leonard Fournette, JAC
The Safety Pick
Our mock opens with a pick that probably doesn't happen often, as logical as it is. In each of the last four seasons, Brown finished as the top WR in PPR formats. Over that same span, Gurley, Johnson, Devonta Freeman and Bell have each taken a turn as the top RB in PPR formats. It's never easy to repeat as the top player at a position, but there's less volatility at WR compared to RB.
The rest of the first round is typical. No surprises sneak into the bottom of the round, as Fournette checks in with the lowest ADP at 11.2. As you'll see, picking at the backend of the first round does have its advantages, with the surplus of talent still available when the second round begins.
Inside the Mind
Despite leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie, Hunt continues to be available toward the end of the first round. Even though Barkley may have a higher ceiling, Hunt is a young, proven commodity on a better team, where he should remain the focal point of the offense with a first-year starting QB in Patrick Mahomes II. It didn't take long to snatch Hunt, although his ADP puts him at 10/RB7.
If Hunt had already been selected, as I expected, Beckham would have been the pick, as he was the top-rated player on my board after Hunt. I felt comfortable enough about the depth at both positions to take the best player available knowing I'd be back on the clock in the second round in seven picks.
Round 2
13. WR Julio Jones, ATL
14. RB Dalvin Cook, MIN
15. WR Keenan Allen, LAC
16. WR Michael Thomas, NO
17. WR A.J. Green, CIN
18. RB Christian McCaffrey, CAR
19. WR Davante Adams, GB
20. RB Devonta Freeman, ATL
21. WR Stefon Diggs, MIN
22. WR T.Y. Hilton, IND
23. RB Jerick McKinnon, SF
24. TE Rob Gronkowski, NE
Reaching for a Decision
The first eight picks of the second round go according to typical ADP. There might be some debate on Green versus Adams, but other than that discussion, this is typical and might allow you to narrow down possibilities if you are picking in the top half of the second round in your own drafts.
Once Freeman is off the board at No. 20 overall, that accounts for 12 RBs and eight WRs. Based on personal feelings and projections, the RB1 tier goes 12 players deep while the WR1 tier is eight players deep. Now that those players are gone, it's a matter of where to go next.
Diggs is admittedly a surprise, even if he has WR1 potential. Even though it happened in this draft, he's usually a third-round selection at 30.8/WR13. As long as Andrew Luck pushes forward without setbacks, Hilton has a chance to return to the WR1 conversation, although he's probably better off as a WR2 to start the season. McKinnon is a staple of the end of the second round, so you'll get no discount on what is setting up to be a breakout season.
Inside the Mind
I've taken many questions on how to approach drafts from certain positions and where I'd prefer to pick from in the first round. You can put together a strong team from anywhere in the draft, although picking toward the back end affords you the opportunity to get a pair of players in the WR1/RB1 tier. As soon as Hunt was selected, the hope was for Thomas to still be there in the second round. He was, which made this pick easy.
It's a minor value to get Thomas as the WR6, since he's ranked as my WR4 in front of both Jones and Allen, although I would have settled for either of them with this pick if Thomas were gone. Personal preference is to split the difference with a combination of RB/WR in the first two rounds, as RB will be a spot to address on the waiver wire, regardless of how good my team looks at the end of the draft.
Round 3
25. WR Larry Fitzgerald, ARI
26. WR Mike Evans, TB
27. WR Demaryius Thomas, DEN
28. TE Travis Kelce, KC
29. RB Joe Mixon, CIN
30. RB Jordan Howard, CHI
31. RB LeSean McCoy, BUF
32. WR Doug Baldwin, SEA
33. WR Adam Thielen, MIN
34. TE Zach Ertz, PHI
35. QB Aaron Rodgers, GB
36. WR Tyreek Hill, KC
Fork in the Road
So where do you go after the second round? If you're not a fan of the perceived tier drop-off at RB and/or WR, it's perfectly fine to take Kelce or Ertz, as they, along with Rob Gronkowski, are clearly the top three TEs. Of course, that will cut into how strong you wind up at RB and/or WR.
One direction you shouldn't go is QB. Rodgers is the consensus QB1 with an ADP of 30, yet the QB position is arguably the deepest in terms of starling lineup-caliber talent. A general rule is to wait on a QB for that reason. So as much fun as it might be to have Rodgers on your team, there are better ways to draft.
Inside the Mind
With a top tier RB and WR already on my roster, the plan was to lean toward a WR, unless I loved who was available at RB. With Baldwin's knee injury, his slip down draft boards puts him at an ADP of 34.8/WR14, so I thought he might make it back to me as my WR2 with WR1 upside if the injury doesn't linger. Unfortunately, he was taken right before my pick, so I had a decision to make about Thielen or Ertz.
Thielen has an ADP of 30.2/WR12 and is my WR13, so getting him as WR15 seemed completely fair. The Minnesota Vikings are one of my preferred fantasy situations, so it was just a matter of going with a rock-solid WR2 or one of the best TEs in Ertz. I decided to stick to my usual philosophy of waiting to get my TE. As you'll see, I didn't wait much longer.
Round 4
37. WR Amari Cooper, OAK
38. WR Jarvis Landry, CLE
39. WR Golden Tate, DET
40. RB Dion Lewis, NE
41. QB Russell Wilson, SEA
42. WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT
43. RB Kenyan Drake, MIA
44. WR Allen Robinson, CHI
45. WR Brandin Cooks, LAR
46. WR Marvin Jones, DET
47. RB Royce Freeman, DEN
48. WR Josh Gordon, CLE
The Depth at WR
If you weren't comfortable with the WRs available in the third round, a round later shows plenty of talent available at a cheaper price. You can still have strong WR2 options like Tate and Landry and solid WRs such as Smith-Schuster, Robinson and Jones. Cooper might be WR16 with an ADP of 36, but that seems like a high price to pay coming off a disappointing season.
While not surprising, seeing another QB come off the board this early makes little sense with how deep the position is, even if you love Wilson. Freeman might end up as the top back in Denver by the end of the preseason, but he's a reach as the second rookie off the board.
Inside the Mind
Lewis has been a RB2 target in almost every draft I've done, because I know he can be had in the fourth round or even later, especially with an ADP of 59/RB26. This could have been a spot to take Smith-Schuster or Jones, but with two WRs already on my roster and enough depth still left at the position, Lewis became the pick instead of risking him not being there in the fifth round.
If you believe in a player enough, jumping at the chance to get him a round or two earlier than his ADP is justifiable. ADP can be used as a guide, but it may not be a reflection of your personal projections and rankings. I believe Lewis will push to be a top-15 player at his position, so why risk losing out on him? Go get the players you truly want.
Round 5
49. RB Jay Ajayi, PHI
50. WR Sammy Watkins, KC
51. QB Cam Newton, CAR
52. RB Lamar Miller, HOU
53. WR Alshon Jeffery, PHI
54. WR Corey Davis, TEN
55. WR Randall Cobb, GB
56. RB Mark Ingram, NO
57. TE Greg Olsen, CAR
58. RB Duke Johnson, CLE
59. WR Chris Hogan, NE
60. RB Derrick Henry, TEN
Value, Need or Both?
We're only five rounds into this draft, so expecting to find any major values is a fool's errand. However, some players have slipped down the board, so it's a matter of determining what is more important, value or need? If you're lucky, it can be both.
From a value standpoint, it might be hard to pass up on Ingram. Sure, he'll open the season with a four-game suspension, but when he returns, the potential of adding a high-end RB2 or even a low-end RB1 to your lineup is quite a proposition. If Ingram weren't suspended, he'd likely be a second-round pick. He's worth taking here, knowing that surviving a month without him could pay off in a much bigger way down the road.
The only terrible pick in this round is the selection of Cobb. While I'm a believer in a bounce-back season for Cobb with Aaron Rodgers back under center for the Packers, there's no reason to go this high up the board when his ADP is 93.6/WR39. It's not like Cobb has tremendous upside, so this pick makes little sense.
Inside the Mind
Just two rounds after passing on Zach Ertz with the intent of waiting much longer for a TE, Olsen becomes the pick after I missed out on Ingram by one spot. It's fair value for Olsen, who has an ADP of 60/TE5, but he's my TE4 ahead of Jimmy Graham, who tumbled into the seventh round. Olsen should resume his role as the top receiver in Carolina after a foot injury ruined his 2017 season.
A few players were on my mind in this spot, but knowing I was coming back in seven picks and the likelihood I'd be able to grab them later gave me reason enough to wait and settle on Olsen here. If I hadn't grabbed Travis Kelce or Ertz in the third round, I'd usually wait until the ninth round at the earliest to grab my starting TE. This is a good example of adjusting strategy on the fly based on who's available and how your team is constructed.
Round 6
61. RB Alex Collins, BAL
62. RB Rashaad Penny, SEA
63. TE Delanie Walker, TEN
64. WR Emmanuel Sanders, DEN
65. RB Sony Michel, NE
66. WR Cooper Kupp, LAR
67. QB Deshaun Watson, HOU
68. QB Tom Brady, NE
69. RB Tarik Cohen, CHI
70. WR Michael Crabtree, BAL
71. WR Jamison Crowder, WAS
72. TE Evan Engram, NYG
Not So Obvious
While there may be differences in opinion over the rankings of players in the first five rounds, you're rarely shocked to see a player taken during that time. Maybe it's the difference of a round, but the names usually make sense. As we enter the sixth round, the differences in opinion may start to vary a bit more based on perceived role and potential. This is still a round to find a piece of your starting lineup, but is it a RB2, WR3, TE, flex or are you thinking QB?
Collins seems like the best value of this group. He's the starting RB and arguably the most reliable fantasy asset for the Baltimore Ravens. Without much competition, his ADP is a fair 43.8/RB19, yet he falls down to pick No. 61 as RB23. I have no problem saying he's better than Derrick Henry, who went to this same team to end the fifth round.
Inside the Mind
Before picking Sanders here, I almost took him in the fifth round. When I weighed my options, it felt like Sanders would still be there in the sixth whereas Greg Olsen would likely be gone if I didn't take him. Olsen could be the better payoff, so it was more important to secure him as my starting TE rather than grabbing my third WR.
Tarik Cohen was a possibility, as I see him breaking out under Matt Nagy in Chicago, but I felt comfortable enough with Dion Lewis as my RB2 that I didn't find it necessary to address the position again knowing I only need to start two RBs. I also saw similar backs to Cohen left on the board who could be available in the next round. That wound up working out perfectly.
Round 7
73. RB Rex Burkhead, NE
74. TE Jimmy Graham, GB
75. RB Tevin Coleman, ATL
76. WR Pierre Garcon, SF
77. TE Kyle Rudolph, MIN
78. WR Julian Edelman, NE
79. WR Robby Anderson, NYJ
80. RB Ronald Jones, TB
81. RB Chris Thompson, WAS
82. QB Drew Brees, NO
83. WR Devin Funchess, CAR
84. QB Carson Wentz, PHI
Learning from Mocks
While not every draft is the same, this round is a good learning tool for those who are unsure of the depth at each position. Brees and Wentz bring the QB total to eight through seven rounds. That leaves four teams without a QB and plenty of talent left at the position. Even though you don't want to wait too long for a TE, we enter the seventh round with a solid starter in Rudolph still available. Graham has an ADP of 59.2/TE4, so this isn't a typical landing spot for him.
Burkhead, Coleman and Jones are all good RB3s with the potential to put up RB2 performances throughout the season. If you draft with those expectations, you'll be happy to land them in the seventh round. The WR position may not be loaded in terms of dominant players, but the WR2/WR3 group is stacked with both reliability and upside. Garcon should be a great WR3 in an ascending 49ers offense.
Inside the Mind
In the last round, I mentioned seeing similar players to Tarik Cohen still available, so it made it easier to skip him in favor of Emmanuel Sanders. Thompson was my primary target in this round, although I would have considered Coleman if he hadn't gone six picks earlier.
Thompson is a perfect RB3 in PPR formats, because he has the potential to hit a big play at anytime and post a huge fantasy performance in any given week. With the loss of Derrius Guice to a torn ACL, Washington will likely need to get more out of Thompson than initially planned. Guice's injury should push Thompson higher than the seventh round, so getting this value might not be the norm for much longer.
Round 8
Round 8
85. WR Robert Woods, LAR
86. WR Marquise Goodwin, SF
87. RB Marshawn Lynch, OAK
88. WR Nelson Agholor, PHI
89. TE Jordan Reed, WAS
90. QB Andrew Luck, IND
91. WR DeVante Parker, MIA
92. WR Jordy Nelson, OAK
93. QB Kirk Cousins, MIN
94. WR Marqise Lee, JAC
95. QB Matthew Stafford, DET
96. QB Philip Rivers, LAC
Impact Players
The foundation of your team is laid in the first four rounds of the draft. You expect those players to carry you throughout the season and be fixtures in your starting lineup. We know it doesn't always work out that way, which is why the waiver wire is so important. Those foundational players could also come from this late in the draft.
The obvious names are the QBs, especially Luck. While he's moving up draft boards, it's fair to be somewhat skeptical of a player who hasn't taken a regular-season snap since New Year's Day 2017. His progression has been steady and without setbacks, which explains his ADP of 88.2/QB8. Before his injury, Luck had three seasons as a top-five fantasy QB. Back then, he was a foundational player. Can he get back there?
Other than Luck, the player with the biggest potential impact in relation to his position is Reed. In 2015, Reed was the No. 3 fantasy TE despite missing two games. In 2016, he was No. 9 despite missing four games. Last season, he was limited to just five games, but posted 27 receptions for 211 yards and 2 TDs. Health will always been a concern for Reed, but that risk is built into his price, which makes him worth the gamble in this round.
Inside the Mind
It's hard to believe that the No. 22 fantasy WR from the 2017 Super Bowl champions has an ADP of 110/WR43, yet that is where we stand with Agholor. Even if you're concerned about Carson Wentz, is it fair to expect a 21-spot drop from where Agholor finished last year? Remember, Alshon Jeffery is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and has yet to come off the PUP list. His status is way more in question than Wentz's.
Agholor was on my radar as early as the sixth round of this draft, yet I felt comfortable enough waiting since he's not getting much respect in the fantasy community. Maybe some believe that last year was a fluke. I find that hard to believe and am more than willing to take Agholor as my WR4 knowing he finished last season in the WR2 tier. He's arguably the most undervalued player in fantasy football.
Round 9
Round 9
97. RB Kerryon Johnson, DET
98. WR Sterling Shepard, NYG
99. WR Allen Hurns, DAL
100. WR Cameron Meredith, NO
101. WR Kelvin Benjamin, BUF
102. WR D.J. Moore, CAR
103. WR Calvin Ridley, ATL
104. RB Marlon Mack, IND
105. WR Jamaal Williams, GB
106. RB Carlos Hyde, CLE
107. WR Kenny Stills, MIA
108. RB Isaiah Crowell, NYJ
Starter or Depth
The starting lineup for this league requires eight skill players, so you could theoretically be drafting the final spot in your starting lineup in this round. Of course, waiting for your top QB and/or top TE could extend deeper, which means this round is treated as your top bench player.
The majority of this round feels like bench players. Johnson has to battle his way through a muddled Lions backfield, although even in that position, he might be worth using in a flex spot. Shepard, Williams and Hyde are also in that flex conversation, at least to open the season.
You might be in trouble if Hurns, Moore, Ridley or Stills is in your Week 1 starting lineup, as only three WRs are required. Even as top bench options, Moore and Ridley are reaches in this round.
Inside the Mind
When in doubt, I fall back on the philosophy of picking players in good-to-great situations. With Aaron Jones suspended for the first two games of the season, Williams should resume his role as the starter in Green Bay's backfield. He was the team's most productive back in a bad situation last year, so he should benefit from the return of Aaron Rodgers.
Taking Williams here is also a way to diversify my backfield. In the seventh round, I took Thompson as an upside pass-catcher who isn't a bell-cow back. While I acknowledge Williams may not hold off Jones for the entire season, he's a good bet to lead the Packers in carries for at least the first month. As my RB4, it's not like I'm counting on him to play a huge role.
Round 10
Round 10
109. WR Mike Williams, LAC
110. WR Dez Bryant, FA
111. RB Giovani Bernard, CIN
112. QB Ben Roethlisberger, PIT
113. WR Anthony Miller, CHI
114. RB Devontae Booker, DEN
115. WR Michael Gallup, DAL
116. D/ST Jaguars
117. RB Ty Montgomery, GB
118. WR Rishard Matthews, TEN
119. WR Tyler Lockett, SEA
120. RB Chris Carson, SEA
Personal Preference
Entering the double-digit rounds is less about security and more about the big score. Can you find a player who turns into a fantasy starter? Are you just drafting to stash away some of these players knowing they likely won't make much of an impact in the first few weeks of the season? Just know that when this part of the draft comes around, loyalty is not important. Move on from these players during the season if you need their roster spots.
Maybe you'd like to give a longer leash to young WRs like Williams, Miller and Gallup, but don't hang on to veterans who clog up your bench. It's easy to replace Bernard, Booker, Matthews and Lockett. It's also easy to find a defense, so don't waste a pick this on the Jaguars or any defense.
Inside the Mind
Instead of worrying about my bench, this was the round to address QB. Knowing I was the only team without a QB since the end of Round 8, it made it that much easier to wait on taking one. I have Roethlisberger ranked as QB7, but knowing he had an ADP of 107.4/QB12, it wasn't necessary to wait any longer. He's yet another talented player in a good situation.
With Roethlisberger's injury history and long career in mind, I kept the idea of taking a QB in the back of my head. However, I didn't expect to take a backup knowing the waiver wire is always full of options if I need to go that route. That mindset would change in the final few rounds.
Rounds 11-13
Round 11
121. WR Kenny Golladay, DET
122. TE Jack Doyle, IND
123. RB James White, NE
124. WR Will Fuller, HOU
125. WR Josh Doctson, WAS
126. RB Nick Chubb, CLE
127. RB Bilal Powell, NYJ
128. TE Trey Burton, CHI
129. RB Corey Clement, PHI
130. D/ST Rams
131. RB C.J. Anderson, CAR
132. RB Aaron Jones, GB
Round 12
133. RB D'Onta Foreman, HOU
134. TE David Njoku, CLE
135. WR Chris Godwin, TB
136. TE George Kittle, SF
137. RB Samaje Perine, WAS
138. RB Latavius Murray, MIN
139. WR Martavis Bryant, OAK
140. TE Tyler Eifert, CIN
141. QB Matt Ryan, ATL
142. WR Tyrell Williams, LAC
143. RB Nyheim Hines, IND
144. D/ST Vikings
Round 13
145. RB Theo Riddick, DET
146. QB Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
147. TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins, JAC
148. RB Frank Gore, MIA
149. RB Doug Martin, OAK
150. TE O.J. Howard, TB
151. TE Charles Clay, BUF
152. WR Mohamed Sanu, ATL
153. WR Paul Richardson, WAS
154. RB Matt Breida, SF
155. D/ST Eagles
156. TE Cameron Brate, TB
The Lottery Tickets
These rounds were grouped together to show that they should basically be treated the same. At this point in your draft, your Week 1 starting lineup is set and your top bench spots are solidified. These are the rounds in which you hope to strike gold with a cheap investment. For the most part, you're looking for low-risk, high-reward players.
The TE position brings potential starters like Burton, Njoku and Kittle. Burton's ADP is 99.8/TE 10, so this is later than he's usually available, which is ideal for player with breakout potential who you usually have to grab earlier. The same is true for Kittle, although his ADP is easier to swallow at 127.2/TE13. His shoulder injury has pushed him behind Njoku, who now sits at an ADP of 124/TE12.
Inside the Mind
Knowing my starters are set for at least Week 1 and hopefully longer, these rounds were used to draft high-ceiling players. Clement should be the No. 2 RB behind Jay Ajayi in Philadelphia. The Eagles succeeded using multiple backs last season, but seemed to settle on Ajayi and Clement as their most-trusted options in the playoffs. That should carry over into this season for Clement. He's another good situation player.
I was lucky enough to get Kittle as a backup, rather than as a starter, which is how he was consistently drafted until his shoulder injury. With Olsen already on my roster, I can afford to stash Kittle away if he needs additional time to recover. The value was too good to pass up, and I didn't see anyone with his potential ceiling when it was my turn to pick. Richardson is a high-ceiling, low-floor player, so if he doesn't work out, he's easy to cut.
Rounds 14-16
Round 14
157. D/ST Texans
158. RB LeGarrette Blount, DET
159. WR Ryan Grant, IND
160. QB Jared Goff, LAR
161. RB T.J. Yeldon, JAC
162. TE Eric Ebron, IND
163. RB Peyton Barber, TB
164. RB Jordan Wilkins, IND
165. WR DeSean Jackson, TB
166. RB Kenneth Dixon, BAL
167. RB Robert Kelley, WAS
168. WR Danny Amendola, MIA
Round 15
169. QB Patrick Mahomes II, KC
170. D/ST Chargers
171. D/ST Ravens
172. D/ST Saints
173. WR Dede Westbrook, JAC
174. D/ST Broncos
175. D/ST Seahawks
176. D/ST Falcons
177. D/ST Patriots
178. RB Chris Ivory, BUF
179. TE Hayden Hurst, BAL
180. TE Austin Hooper, ATL
Round 16
181. K Greg Zuerlein, LAR
182. K Stephen Gostkowski, NE
183. K Matt Bryant, ATL
184. K Justin Tucker, BAL
185. K Harrison Butker, KC
186. K Dan Bailey, DAL
187. K Wil Lutz, NO
188. K Chris Boswell, PIT
189. K Matt Prater, DET
190. K Jake Elliott, PHI
191. K Mason Crosby, GB
192. K Graham Gano, CAR
Fulfilling Requirements
The last two picks of your draft are the time to take your defense and kicker, but only if you're required to draft those positions. If your league allows you to skip those as long as you address those starting lineups slots by Week 1, take a couple more lottery tickets to finish up your draft. It gives you a little time to evaluate your roster and then hit the waiver wire for your defense and kicker heading into Week 1.
Inside the Mind
In a 12-team league with only one QB in the lineup, you can get away with drafting a single QB. That's my typical philosophy, although with Ben Roethlisberger as my starter, age and injury can't be ignored. After Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo went in the previous two rounds, I was over the idea of drafting a backup until realizing Goff was still available. Goff is ranked as my QB13, although his ADP has him as 116/QB15. His value was too good to pass up as the leader of a fantasy-friendly offense.
Roster Review and Final Thoughts
Projected Starting Lineup
QB: Ben Roethlisberger
RB: Kareem Hunt, Dion Lewis
WR: Michael Thomas, Adam Thielen, Emmanuel Sanders
TE: Greg Olsen
FLEX: Chris Thompson
D/ST: Patriots
K: Justin Tucker
Bench
QB: Jared Goff
RB: Jamaal Williams, Corey Clement
WR: Nelson Agholor, Paul Richardson
TE: George Kittle
Final Thoughts
This is one of the more balanced teams I've drafted this year, which I'm happy about, even if it's not necessary to have such balance. For the most part, the board fell in my favor, so there wasn't a need to reach.
Getting Thielen instead of Doug Baldwin at pick 3.09 was a minor disappointment, but not a major pivot away from my strategy. If Mark Ingram fell one more spot to me at 5.09, I would have taken him over Olsen. That would have shifted the rest of my draft significantly and eliminated the need to take Thompson at 7.09.
While Goff and Kittle were luxury picks as backups, if I had another chance at this draft, I would grab another RB or WR instead of taking both a backup QB and TE. That's nitpicking what felt like a pretty solid draft. I'd be happy to have this team heading into the season, although it's unlikely that a draft will go this smoothly.