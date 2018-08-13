Ball Signed by Babe Ruth, 10 Other Baseball HOF Inductees Sells for Record $623K

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A baseball signed by Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Ty Cobb and more Hall of Famers unsurprisingly set a record price for the most expensive signed baseball ever sold.

The ball, which was signed by 11 members who attended the first Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in 1939, sold for $623,369, according to SCP Auctions.

Joe Orlando of Collectors Universe provided a look at the orb:

In addition to Ruth, Young and Cobb, early baseball greats like Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson and Connie Mack were part of the first ceremony in Cooperstown.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, former Chicago White Sox player Marv Owen collected the 11 signatures.

The final sale was nearly double that of a Ruth-signed ball that sold for $388,375 in 2012, which was the previous record for a signed baseball, per Rovell.