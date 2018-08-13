Ball Signed by Babe Ruth, 10 Other Baseball HOF Inductees Sells for Record $623K

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

Babe Ruth's autograph is seen on a baseball that he signed in 1948, Wednesday, July 9, 2014, in Baltimore, during a media preview of sports memorabilia slated for auction to mark the 100th anniversary of Ruth's major league debut. The auction is scheduled to take place July 12, the day after the anniversary, and the organizers estimate that 125 items to be auctioned off could fetch as much as $10 million. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A baseball signed by Babe Ruth, Cy Young, Ty Cobb and more Hall of Famers unsurprisingly set a record price for the most expensive signed baseball ever sold.

The ball, which was signed by 11 members who attended the first Baseball Hall of Fame ceremony in 1939, sold for $623,369, according to SCP Auctions.

Joe Orlando of Collectors Universe provided a look at the orb:

In addition to Ruth, Young and Cobb, early baseball greats like Honus Wagner, Walter Johnson and Connie Mack were part of the first ceremony in Cooperstown.

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN.com, former Chicago White Sox player Marv Owen collected the 11 signatures.

The final sale was nearly double that of a Ruth-signed ball that sold for $388,375 in 2012, which was the previous record for a signed baseball, per Rovell.

Related

    Newest MLB Power Rankings 📈

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Newest MLB Power Rankings 📈

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Mauer Is the $184M MVP No One Wants

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mauer Is the $184M MVP No One Wants

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Bote's Story Is Too Unbelievable, Even for Hollywood

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bote's Story Is Too Unbelievable, Even for Hollywood

    NBC Sports Chicago
    via NBC Sports Chicago

    Cubs' Bote Apologizes for Bat Flip 🤔

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Cubs' Bote Apologizes for Bat Flip 🤔

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report