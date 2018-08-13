WWE Legend and Natalya's Father Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Dies at 63

WWE.com

Former WWE Superstar Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died, the company confirmed Monday.

He was 63.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office told TMZ Sports that Neidhart appeared to have "fell at home, hit his head and succumbed to his injury."

A founding member of The Hart Foundation, Neidhart was a two-time WWF tag team champion with Bret Hart and was known as one of the more intimidating powerhouses of his generation. He is also the father of current WWE Superstar Natalya.

Neidhart made his WWE debut in 1985 and was part of The Hart Foundation as it became the top tag team in the company. He and Hart became champions for the first time in 1987 and were champions for the vast majority of the late 1980s.

After The Hart Foundation broke up, Neidhart spent the last part of his first run in the WWF with The New Foundation before leaving for brief runs in New Japan Wrestling, WCW and ECW.

Neidhart returned to the WWF in 1994, forming a tag team with Owen Hart and feuding with his former tag team partner, Bret. The Hart Foundation had a formal reunion in 1997, which lasted until Neidhart left the company in December of that year.

Neidhart had essentially been retired since a brief second run in WCW in 1998.