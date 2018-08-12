Tiger Woods at PGA Championship 2018: Live Updates for Final Holes

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Tiger Woods remained within one shot of co-leaders leader Brooks Koepka and Adam Scott through 16 holes in the final round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis.

Woods saw his birdie putt on No. 16 roll short and to the left before he tapped in for par to stay at 13 under for the tournament.

Woods birdied No. 15 after his approach left him within a few feet of the cup. The ball almost came to a complete stop as it landed on the green:

Good luck is almost always required for a golfer to win a major tournament. CBSSports.com's Kyle Boone wondered whether it simply wasn't Woods' day after his par putt on No. 14 lipped out:

The bogey on No. 14 dampened some of the excitement for fans who have been following Woods' every move. That's why getting that shot back one hole later was big for the 42-year-old, who can ill afford another setback at such a late stage of the PGA Championship.