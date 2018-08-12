Jets, Redskins Involved in Massive Multiplayer Fight at Training Camp Practice

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Tempers flared Sunday during a joint practice between the New York Jets and Washington Redskins.

According to the Associated Press' Stephen Whyno, a Jets player made late contact on Washington right tackle Morgan Moses. From there, players from both teams got into a shoving match. At one point, the players were pushing toward the assembled fans on the sideline (note: Videos contain profanity):

USA Today's Mike Jones added that Washington left tackle Trent Williams was "throwing haymakers."

The skirmish may have come at a cost for Washington. Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported Moses was ushered off the practice field and was limping on his right leg. The 27-year-old underwent ankle surgery in January.

The Jets and Redskins will meet Thursday at FedEx Field in the second week of the preseason.