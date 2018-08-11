Fan Escorted Out After Putting on Pads, Trying to Practice with Steelers

Tim Warner/Getty Images

One Pittsburgh Steelers fan went above and beyond to try to be part of the action.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo reported Saturday a fan attempted to reach the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice field while wearing yellow football pants and a yellow Steelers jersey. Fittipaldo noted the fan didn't help himself by wearing a No. 43 jersey, a number that hasn't been used by the team since Troy Polamalu's retirement in April 2015.

KDKA in Pittsburgh shared a photo of the fan:

Bleacher Report shared a video,via Truth 305, of Antonio Brown laughing about the fan wanting to "check him":

The incident is reminiscent of the New Orleans Pelicans fan who managed to even get a shot up during the team's pregame warm-ups ahead of a 112-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in January.

According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter, the Steelers fan had a quick chat with wide receiver Antonio Brown, so the stunt doesn't appear to have been a complete waste of time.