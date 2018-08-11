Isaiah Thomas Apologizes for Calling Cleveland a 'S--thole' in Instagram Rant

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas plays against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

Denver Nuggets point guard Isaiah Thomas was blunt with his feelings toward the city of Cleveland.

During a live video on Instagram, Thomas had mostly complimentary things to say about his previous stops in the NBA but described Cleveland as a "s--thole" and that he can "see why [LeBron James] left." (warning: video contains NSFW language):

Thomas later apologized for the comments:

Thomas appeared in 15 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017-18 after joining the team as part of the Kyrie Irving trade. His brief stint was largely forgettable, as he averaged 14.7 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 36.1 percent from the field before team traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas can probably count on receiving a chilly reception when he and the Nuggets make their first trip to Cleveland on Nov. 1.

