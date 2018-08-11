Barry Bonds Honored by Video Tribute, Willie Mays at Giants Retirement Ceremony

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

Former San Francisco Giants player Barry Bonds waves to fans next to his mother, Pat, as he is honored during a ceremony to retire his jersey number before a baseball game between the Giants and the Pittsburgh Pirates in San Francisco, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants retired Barry Bonds' No. 25 prior to Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a star-studded ceremony that included appearances from Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and Dusty Baker. 

Bonds made his grand entrance at AT&T Park from center field, at which point the Bay Area faithful welcomed Major League Baseball's all-time home run king back onto the diamond with a thunderous ovation: 

And then the speeches started, including one from a surprise guest:  

The evening also featured a creative tribute to Bonds' splashdowns in McCovey Cove: 

Now immortalized at AT&T Park, Bonds will set his sights on inching closer toward enshrinement in Cooperstown after he fell short of qualifying for the Baseball Hall of Fame with a 56.4 percent vote share earlier this year. 

