Barry Bonds Honored by Video Tribute, Willie Mays at Giants Retirement Ceremony

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Francisco Giants retired Barry Bonds' No. 25 prior to Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a star-studded ceremony that included appearances from Willie Mays, Willie McCovey and Dusty Baker.

Bonds made his grand entrance at AT&T Park from center field, at which point the Bay Area faithful welcomed Major League Baseball's all-time home run king back onto the diamond with a thunderous ovation:

And then the speeches started, including one from a surprise guest:

The evening also featured a creative tribute to Bonds' splashdowns in McCovey Cove:

Now immortalized at AT&T Park, Bonds will set his sights on inching closer toward enshrinement in Cooperstown after he fell short of qualifying for the Baseball Hall of Fame with a 56.4 percent vote share earlier this year.