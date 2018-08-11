Matt Wallace Hits Hole-in-One on 16th Hole of 2018 PGA Championship

Alec Nathan
August 11, 2018

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 11: Matt Wallace of England reacts on the fifth green during the third round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 11, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Drinks in the clubhouse at Bellerive Country Club will be provided by Matt Wallace on Saturday night.

Playing in the third round of the PGA Championship, Wallace wowed the crowd packed behind the 16th tee when his iron found the bottom of the cup off a pair of bounces: 

Wallace, who was coming off a second-round 66, jumped from three under to five under for the championship thanks to the hole-in-one. 

Prior to that stunner, Wallace had recorded a pair of pars at No. 16 over his first two rounds. 

Tracking down Brooks Koepka likely isn't in the cards for the English up-and-comer, but at least he'll always have a moment to remember Bellerive by. 

