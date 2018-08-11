LaVar Ball: 'Everybody Knows' Donald Trump Is Racist

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaVar Ball is apparently not a fan of President Donald Trump.

Asked by TMZ Sports if he thinks Trump is racist, Ball's matter-of-fact reply was "yes...everybody knows that."

The subject was first broached when TMZ brought up comments Trump made on Twitter last week implying LeBron James is dumb:

Ball and Trump previously exchanged words last year when the president took credit for getting LiAngelo Ball out of China after LiAngelo and two UCLA basketball players admitted to shoplifting merchandise from a Louis Vuitton store in Hangzhou.

Ball tweeted a GIF in response featuring him dunking over Trump.

Despite his internet battles with Trump, Ball noted "he's not worried" about his sons trying to take a more active approach in political issues and for them to "love everybody" that's nice to them.