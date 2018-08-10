Police Investigating Threat of Mass Shooting at Penn State's Beaver Stadium

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Penn State police department and the FBI are investigating a mass shooting threat made against Beaver Stadium.

"University Police, along with the FBI, is investigating a potential threat on social media and working to determine its credibility," PSU Police tweeted Thursday. "There is no immediate danger to the Penn State community. Penn State takes all threats very seriously. If you see something, say something."

According to PennLive.com's Becky Metrick, the threat came from Twitter user @DanielTheDuck8, whose account has since been deleted.

"I have decided that I'm going to commit the biggest mass shooting in history of the world, killing thousands of fans in beaver stadium during one of the games next year," the tweet said.

It also included the hashtag "#f--kpsu."

"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is paramount," police said.