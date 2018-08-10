Police Investigating Threat of Mass Shooting at Penn State's Beaver Stadium

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2018

Penn State and Michigan play during a white-out at Beaver Stadium in the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2015. Michigan won 28-16. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Penn State police department and the FBI are investigating a mass shooting threat made against Beaver Stadium.

"University Police, along with the FBI, is investigating a potential threat on social media and working to determine its credibility," PSU Police tweeted Thursday. "There is no immediate danger to the Penn State community. Penn State takes all threats very seriously. If you see something, say something."

According to PennLive.com's Becky Metrick, the threat came from Twitter user @DanielTheDuck8, whose account has since been deleted. 

"I have decided that I'm going to commit the biggest mass shooting in history of the world, killing thousands of fans in beaver stadium during one of the games next year," the tweet said. 

It also included the hashtag "#f--kpsu." 

"The safety of our students, faculty, staff and visitors is paramount," police said

Related

    FBI Checking Out Threat of Mass Shooting at PSU Game

    College Football logo
    College Football

    FBI Checking Out Threat of Mass Shooting at PSU Game

    Shelly Stallsmith
    via The York Daily Record

    Lamar Is Testing Ankles 😱🎥

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Lamar Is Testing Ankles 😱🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Saquon Is HERE 🎥

    Penn State Football logo
    Penn State Football

    Saquon Is HERE 🎥

    bleacherreport
    via Twitter

    K-State Gives Snyder 5-Year Extension

    College Football logo
    College Football

    K-State Gives Snyder 5-Year Extension

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report