Jared Goff, C.J. Anderson, More Updated Fantasy Outlook After Todd Gurley Injury

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The entire dynamic of the Los Angeles Rams offense could change after superstar running back Todd Gurley II was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, Myles Simmons of the team's official website confirmed.

Gurley's absence will likely alter the fantasy football value of quarterback Jared Goff and backup rushers C.J. Anderson and Justin Davis.

Let's analyze how his potential absence will impact Goff, Anderson and Davis, with Anderson potentially one of the hottest names on the waiver wire, in the fantasy world.

Jared Goff

How Gurley's injury could impact Goff is a tricky question because there are two starkly different possibilities, and the collective performances of Anderson and Davis will factor in to the ultimate answer.

The 24-year-old California native should take on a heavier passing load, and the increased number of attempts should create more fantasy scoring opportunities, especially in leagues that provide bonuses for touchdown distance given the Rams' high number of big-play weapons.

On the other hand, not having Gurley to attract an immense amount of defensive attention is going to allow opponents to provide additional defenders for pass defense. Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods are going to see a lot less single coverage on the outside.

That's why the impact of Gurley's replacements will be so important. They can't be expected to produce at the same levels of Gurley, who carried a lot of teams to fantasy championships last year and was named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, but now is their chance to shine.

If the backups rise to the occasion, Goff will have an opportunity to provide top-five QB numbers and would solidify himself as a fantasy starter. If the backfield reserves struggle, he would be nothing more than a matchup play until Gurley returns.

C.J. Anderson

Anderson is obviously a more proven commodity than Davis, and The Athletic's Vincent Bonsignore tweeted "everything was trending this week for Anderson to start and carry the bulk of the load."

Anderson hasn't had much time to learn the offense, having only signed with the Rams on Tuesday. Given the stakes of Sunday's game, the team may prefer, however, to lean on an experienced running back.

In nine games with the Carolina Panthers, Anderson ran for 104 yards on 24 carries. Although things didn't work out in Carolina, he's only a season removed from hitting 1,000 rushing yards with the Denver Broncos.

For fantasy owners who are left scrambling as a result of Gurley's injury, Anderson is probably the safer bet off the waiver wire.

Justin Davis

Davis remains an unproven runner in his second professional season. He received just one carry as a rookie out of USC in 2017 and didn't become part of the equation in L.A. this year until chief reserve Malcolm Brown suffered a season-ending clavicle injury.

Davis is a boom-or-bust proposition at this stage, which isn't what many owners will want to deal with during championship week.

Prior to Anderson's arrival, Davis almost certainly would've been in line to take over as the Rams' starting running back. Now, it would appear he'll get second crack at the job after Anderson.

Should Anderson struggle out of the gate Sunday, Los Angeles might give Davis a chance and then roll with whoever has the hotter hand.

Signing Davis makes sense for desperate owners bereft of other options, but he carries a lot of risk based on the questions over how much the Rams will use him against the Cardinals.