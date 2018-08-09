Renee Young Will Be 1st Woman to Ever Call a Full Episode of WWE's Raw

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced Thursday that Renee Young will fill in for Jonathan Coachman as a guest commentator on Monday's edition of Raw.

Young will make history as the first woman to call an entire episode of Raw.

She will sit alongside the usual Raw commentary team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves for the duration of the three-hour show.

The 32-year-old native of Canada signed with WWE in 2012 after a stint at Canadian television network The Score.

Young has primarily served as a backstage interviewer and the host of pay-per-view pre-show panels during her WWE tenure.

In-match commentary isn't foreign to her, though, as she was part of the NXT announce team and also called matches alongside Tom Phillips on Superstars.

This week, WWE announced Young would serve as one of the three commentators for the second annual Mae Young Classic along with Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Tapings for the MYC began Wednesday and will continue Thursday, and the tournament will begin airing on the WWE Network in September.

Provided Young performs well on Raw and in the Mae Young Classic as expected, it stands to reason that there could be a spot for her on commentary at the first all-women's WWE pay-per-view entitled Evolution, which will take place Oct. 28.

