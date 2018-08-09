Jerry Jones Says He's 'So Proud' of Dak Prescott's Stance on Anthem Protests

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones praised quarterback Dak Prescott on Wednesday for his stance on the national anthem.

In July, Prescott told ESPN.com's Todd Archer, "I never protest during the anthem, and I don't think that's the time or the venue to do so."

When asked about Prescott's comments by TMZ Sports, Jones spoke glowingly:

"I'm so proud of him, just proud of him the way he leads the team," Jones said. "For not letting it mess with their practices."

Prescott expanded further on his point by suggesting that more needs to be done to curtail social injustice than just kneeling during the anthem:

"So for me, I'm all about making a change, making a difference, and I think this whole kneeling and all that was all about just raising awareness. The fact that we're still talking about social injustice years later, I think we've got to that point. I think we've proved and we know that there's social injustice. So I'm for taking a next step that whatever that step may be for action, and not just kneeling. I've always believed in standing up for what I believe in, and that's what I'm going to continue to do."

When asked Sunday if he stood by his comments despite some backlash, Prescott responded affirmatively: "I made my statements. I stand by what I said. Some people may have misunderstood or whatever, but I know what I said, and I feel strongly about what I said. It is what it is."

Among NFL owners, perhaps nobody has been more outspoken on the anthem issue than Jones.

Last month, Jones stressed that Cowboys players and personnel must stand for the anthem, telling reporters, "Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line."

Jones has remained supportive of his players, though, calling President Donald Trump's interest in the NFL anthem issue "problematic," according to Archer.

In May, the NFL instituted a policy in which teams would be fined if their players decided to kneel for the anthem. As a compromise, players were given the option of staying in the locker room during the playing of the national anthem.

That policy has since been tabled as the NFL and NFLPA continue to negotiate.