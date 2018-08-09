Lance Armstrong Bloodied, Hospitalized After Bike Crash in Aspen

Bas Czerwinski/Associated Press

Even seven-time Tour de France champions* get into worrisome bike crashes from time to time.

Lance Armstrong shared a picture of his face bloodied up on his Instagram page Wednesday and described the fall and ensuing trip to a hospital in Colorado:

"Well, sometimes you're the hammer and sometimes you're the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin' so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now."

Perhaps in a nod to how seriously concussions are treated in the sports world these days, Armstrong pointed out he wouldn't have gotten his head checked in the past but did following this fall.

Despite his success in the world's most famous bike race, Armstrong is still banned for life from sanctioned cycling events by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.