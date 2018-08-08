Golfer Jarrod Lyle Dies from Leukemia at Age 36

Golfer Jarrod Lyle Dies from Leukemia at Age 36August 8, 2018
Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle died Wednesday at the age of 36.
"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," Lyle's wife, Briony, said in a statement, per The Guardian.
He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last year and decided to stop receiving treatment last week.
"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," Briony wrote in a Facebook post on July 31. "He has given everything that he’s got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital."
Lyle was first diagnosed with cancer when he was 17 and suffered a recurrence in 2012. He returned to golf in 2013, but the disease returned in 2017. He last competed on the PGA Tour in 2016.
Several current golfers paid their respects on Twitter:
Jon Rahm Rodriguez @JonRahmpga
My fiancé Kelley and I have been so moved by the support for Jarrod Lyle and his family that we wanted to help with Lusi and Jemma’s education by donating to link below, hopefully you can help too! 📚✏️ https://t.co/rjMmibjQDO
Francesco Molinari @F_Molinari
Incredibly sad news about Jarrod Lyle. Tough times for everyone on tour losing someone so special but I cannot imagine what he and his family went and are going through. RIP
Trevor Immelman @TrevorImmelman
RIP Jarrod Lyle....🙏🏼 Your strength, perseverance and courage was a example for all.
Lyle won two tournaments on the Nationwide Tour, both in 2008. On the PGA Tour, he had five top-10 finishes in his career and made the cut at the 2008 U.S. Open, finishing tied for 48th.
He reached a career high of No. 142 in the official world rankings.
