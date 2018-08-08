Golfer Jarrod Lyle Dies from Leukemia at Age 36

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 01: Jarrod Lyle of Australia plays a tee shot during day one of the 2016 Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort on December 1, 2016 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle died Wednesday at the age of 36.

"It breaks my heart to tell everyone that Jarrod is no longer with us," Lyle's wife, Briony, said in a statement, per The Guardian.

He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia last year and decided to stop receiving treatment last week.

"Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care," Briony wrote in a Facebook post on July 31. "He has given everything that he’s got to give, and his poor body cannot take anymore. We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital."

Lyle was first diagnosed with cancer when he was 17 and suffered a recurrence in 2012. He returned to golf in 2013, but the disease returned in 2017. He last competed on the PGA Tour in 2016.

Several current golfers paid their respects on Twitter:

Lyle won two tournaments on the Nationwide Tour, both in 2008. On the PGA Tour, he had five top-10 finishes in his career and made the cut at the 2008 U.S. Open, finishing tied for 48th.

He reached a career high of No. 142 in the official world rankings.

