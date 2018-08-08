This 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Cutest New Player and Best Trick Shot Artist

August 8, 2018

Golf just got a lot cuter. Does this three-year-old have what it takes to make it to the PGA Championship one day? Watch above to see him take some amazing trick shots. 

             

