UFC's Khabib Nurmagomedov Posts, Then Deletes Video Mocking Homeless People

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov posted and then deleted a video showing his cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, offering homeless men money to do pushups on the street while the two of them laughed, according to Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports.

A number of MMA fighters quickly decried the posting of the video:

The video also showed Abubakar Nurmagomedov at one point holding out money before snatching it back and demanding more pushups, all to laughter.

Nurmagomedov is set to face Conor McGregor with the UFC lightweight title on the line at UFC 229 in Las Vegas on Oct. 6. That fight is expected to be arguably the biggest in the history of the sport, as ESPN.com's Ariel Helwani argued:

"You have the biggest draw in the history of the sport, the most famous fighter in MMA (and arguably the most famous fighter in all of combat sports) as well as one of the top 10 most famous athletes in the world, returning after an almost two-year hiatus. He's competing against perhaps his biggest rival in a fight that has been brewing for almost two years. It's personal. You have the footage of the bus incident, you have the footage of Conor in handcuffs and it's team vs. team. It's authentic. People are picking sides. You can't script anything better than this."

It's hard to imagine that this is the sort of press Dana White and the UFC want with such a sport-defining fight on the horizon.