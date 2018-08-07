F-M Redhawks Baseball Player Brennan Metzger Replaces Ump with Trash Can in Rant

Tim Daniels
August 7, 2018

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks outfielder Brennan Metzger placed a trash can behind home plate after getting ejected following an argument with umpire Mike Jarboe during a game against the Chicago Dogs on Monday night.

The RedHawks posted the NSFW video on Twitter:

Metzger became heated after a called third strike and had to be restrained by manager Michael Schlact before Jarboe tossed him from the contest.

The 28-year-old former San Francisco Giants prospect leaves the playing field for a moment before returning with the garbage can in hand. He places it in the position the home plate umpire would typically assume before exiting the field for good.

Fargo-Moorhead plays in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. It's currently second in the North Division with a 42-31 record.

Metzger has posted a .311 average with eight home runs and 12 stolen bases in 70 games this season.

